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Celebration Key features in Carnival's 2028/29 Miami cruises
By Anne Kalosh,11 days ago
Cruises are available between April 2028 and April 2029 on Carnival Celebration, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Magic, Carnival Vista and Carnival Venezia with itineraries ranging from three-day getaways to 11-day "Carnival Journeys" Twenty-two destinations across The Bahamas and the Caribbean are in the charts, with 217 calls set for Celebration Key...