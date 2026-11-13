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New standards for diagnosing iron deficiency
By Amal Khanshali,10 days ago
The American Society of Hematology announced new standards for categorizing ferritin levels, setting a higher threshold for diagnosing iron deficiency. The issue stated that an adult should have a ferritin level above 30 ng/mL as opposed to the familiar 15 ng/mL. It also stated that individuals who have heavy periods or are pregnant should have a ferritin level above 50 ng/mL.
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