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Arlington Waives $550K in Fees for Workforce Housing Project Still Short on Cash
By Margie Townsend,11 days ago
Arlington City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to waive roughly $550,000 in development fees for The Knox, a planned workforce housing project that remains millions of dollars short of funding. The waiver and a new Neighborhood Empowerment Zone remove one hurdle for the two-phase development off South Watson Street near Carl Knox Jr. Park, but do not settle how the remaining gap will be closed.