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Grapevine Shooting Death Leads Police to Suspect's Body in Euless
By Sofia Vasquez,11 days ago
A man was found shot to death inside a home on Woodhill Court in Grapevine, and the man suspected of killing him was later found dead in Euless, in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Officers responded to the Woodhill Court address Thursday after a shooting was reported there, discovering the first victim at the scene. Neither man has been publicly identified.
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