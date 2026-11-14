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Dallas Police Corporal, Officer Sue DPD After Being Pulled From Frontline Fugitive Duty
By Richard Dawson,11 days ago
A Dallas police corporal with 49 commendations and nearly two decades on the force says she was pulled off frontline fugitive apprehensions not because of her performance, but because of her size. Cpl. Kimberly Howard and Officer Meredith Leftwich have sued the Dallas Police Department, alleging they were shuffled into “semi-operational” roles, barred from entry teams, and subjected to demeaning comments from male colleagues who questioned whether women belonged on high-risk warrant sweeps at all.
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