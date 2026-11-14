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Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh lead the way in No. 1 Florida’s 83-54 win over Merrimack
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Condon scored 16 points, Thomas Haugh added 15 and No. 1 Florida overwhelmed Merrimack 83-54 on Friday night. Rueben Chinyelu (12 points) and Alex Lloyd (11) also scored in double figures for the Gators, who played Merrimack for the third time in four years. Lloyd made his first career start.