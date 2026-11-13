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Tanker Strikes Docked Paddlewheeler on Mississippi River, Causing It to Capsize
By Mike Schuler,10 days ago
Update: ‘Miracle on the Mississippi’: All Accounted For After Tanker Capsizes Cruise Ship in New Orleans. A Marshall Islands-flagged asphalt tanker struck the docked American Cruise Lines riverboat American Heritage on the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday, sending people into the water and leaving the cruise ship capsized at the dock.