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A fast start, a 27-6 run and no drama for No. 22 Vanderbilt vs Prairie View A&M
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ace Glass scored 19 points, and No. 22 Vanderbilt never trailed, beating Prairie View A&M 89-62 Friday night to remain unbeaten. The Commodores (4-0) are in the midst of a six-game homestand to open this season after going 13-3 at Memorial Gym last season, and they didn’t lose until Southeastern Conference play started in January.