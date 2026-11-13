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Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 28 Episode 6 Review: Benson and Stabler Continue to Run in Circles
By Sarah Novack,11 days ago
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 28 Episode 6, “Obedience,” features Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler returning for the iconic 600th episode. This milestone has been teased for weeks, suggesting a potential turning point in Benson and Stabler’s will-they, won’t-they dynamic. Audiences fall for the...