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Bluefield West Virginia Police Department releases bench warrant list
10 days ago
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) -- A bench warrant list was released on Friday, November 13, 2026 by the Bluefield West Virginia Police Department. According to a post on the Bluefield, WV Police Department's Facebook page, the bench and arrest warrants were issued by the Bluefield City Municipal Court, however, it is not the full warrant list. People who are mentioned on the list could be wanted for reasons like: obstructing an officer, DUI, destruction of property, assault, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, prostitution, or other reasons, not just traffic tickets.