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These Are 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships Automatic Qualifiers
By Steve Campbell,11 days ago
TERRE HAUTE, Indiana – New Mexico defended its Mountain Region women’s title and Toledo made history with a sweep in the Great Lakes as 36 teams punched automatic tickets to the 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships on Friday. The nine regional meets on Nov. 13 decided the first 18 men’s teams and 18 women’s teams for nationals on Nov. 21 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana. The remaining 14 teams per race will be added through at-large selections, with the selection show set for 5:00 p.m. ET Saturday on NCAA.com.