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Forrest City mayor warns budget restraints could lead to cuts in positions, services
By Wynne Progress,8 days ago
FORREST CITY — Forrest City Mayor Larry Bryant said some positions and services in the city could be temporarily eliminated due to budget restraints. “The city, the finances are tight because of gas and expenses on everything. We’re doing all that we can to pay the bills and have money to pay it with,” Bryant said. “In Forrest City’s case, over the years the city has been kind to the citizens to the tune of now it’s a hurting feeling because we don’t have enough revenue coming in to cover the expenses of the police department, the fire department and all of those organizations.