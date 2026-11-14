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MIT Researchers Create Roadmap to Help Organizations Mitigate AI Risks
By Editorial Calendar,11 days ago
A new resource from MIT Sloan School of Management researchers brings together more than 2,200 proposed AI safeguards, helping organizations identify practical ways to manage AI risks while revealing important gaps that still need attention. CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2026 — As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in workplaces and...