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The Game Awards 2026 Nominees Arrive November 17 as Disney+, PS5 and Roblox Join the Show
By Jake Su,11 days ago
Before The Game Awards hands out anything in December, we first need to find out who is actually in the running. The Game Awards 2026 will reveal its nominees during a live Nomination Special on November 17 with host and executive producer Geoff Keighley announcing contenders across the ceremony’s categories, including Game of the Year.