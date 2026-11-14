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Beaumont Police catch suspect charged with shooting pregnant woman, killing unborn baby
By Scott Lawrence,12 days ago
BEAUMONT - Lyndon Lasalle, 18, is in custody for Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault following a family violence shooting that injured a pregnant woman and claimed the life of her unborn baby, according to Sgt. Haley Morrow. Beaumont Police patrol officers, Criminal Investigative Division Detectives, Special Assignment Unit and Real...
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