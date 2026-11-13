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Department of Commerce discovers fraud, conflicts of interest within Rehabilitation Services Division
By Wynne Progress,8 days ago
LITTLE ROCK — In the course of an ongoing investigative review, the Arkansas Department of Commerce has uncovered multiple conflicts of interest and fraudulent actions within the Arkansas Rehabilitation Services (ARS) division. The Arkansas Department of Inspector General’s Office of Internal Audit (OIA) launched an investigation into ARS at...
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