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Three Local Schools To Receive Funds For Teacher Mentoring
By wcsrnews,9 days ago
Three school districts in Hillsdale County will receive state grant money to help mentor and keep new teachers and school leaders. The Michigan Department of Education announced Monday, that Hillsdale Community Schools, Litchfield Community Schools and North Adams-Jerome Public Schools are among 239 districts across the state that will share nearly $10 million in grants.