undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Stewart Cink leads by 6 as he closes in on second Charles Schwab Cup
11 days ago
Stewart Cink caught fire on the back nine and opened up a six-shot lead at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Friday in Phoenix. Cink is two rounds away from capturing his second consecutive Charles Schwab Cup, the PGA Tour Champions’ season-long title. He entered the season finale with a healthy lead in the points race, and Zach Johnson was mathematically the only player who could overtake him.