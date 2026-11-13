undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
High Voltage Hues for this Maui Wedding
By Lauren Megerdichian,11 days ago
Maui turned all the way up for Emily and Brandon! The pair gathered 75 of their favorite people for a retro Hawaii celebration dreamed up with Little Black Book member Opihi Love Wedding Planning and Design, complete with a postcard seating chart, joyfully unmatched blooms by Bella Bloom, tables set in a U around the dance floor, and a surprise shave ice truck from Gus Hawaiian Shave Ice. Head on over to the full gallery images from Little Black Book member Dmitri and Sandra Photography, shot predominantly on film, for every last detail.