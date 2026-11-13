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This 377-Square-Foot Island Getaway in Denmark Is a Picture-Perfect Pint-Sized Retreat
By Sara Berardi,9 days ago
A mini vacation home in Zealand, Denmark, is a particularly appealing retreat, no matter the season. With its rugged coastlines, forests, and small villages, the western side of Zealand offers an ideal setting for a break from everyday life. Nestled among trees is a tiny house that was designed to be as unobtrusive as possible. Its compact shape, natural color palette, and large windows allow it to blend almost seamlessly into the forest. Here, nature isn’t just right outside the door—it’s always present inside as well.