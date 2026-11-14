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Passenger Pulls Unconscious Driver From Burning Carthage Car
By Desmond Larkin,11 days ago
A southbound Nissan left Shady Lane Road in Carthage just before 8 p.m. Thursday, struck a large tree at Summer Hill Church Road and caught fire with its driver still inside. The male passenger got out, freed the unconscious driver and dragged her across the road before the car was fully engulfed, according to Sandhills Sentinel. By the time the first fire engine arrived, flames had taken the vehicle.
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