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Rick Case Automotive Group serves Thanksgiving meals, donates to Broward Health’s graduate program
By Matthew Garcia,12 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rick Case Automotive Group handed out a generous and early Thanksgiving treat for physicians in training. The company’s president and CEO, Rita Case, celebrated the holiday ahead of schedule with physicians from Broward Health’s graduate medical education program, Friday morning. After making a...