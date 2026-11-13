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Hundreds of RVs Roll Into Portland Expo Center for 68th Annual Dealer Show
By Lucas Wright,11 days ago
Hundreds of recreational vehicles have taken over the Portland Expo Center this week, as the 68th Annual Fall Portland Metro Dealers RV Show runs through Sunday. The lineup spans travel trailers, campers, fifth-wheels, camper vans and full-size motorhomes, giving shoppers a rare chance to walk rows of rigs side by side before winter sets in.