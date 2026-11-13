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Marvel's Problem Isn't Too Many Superhero Movies. It's That They Stopped Making Other Kinds of Movies.
By Editorials,10 days ago
With Avengers: Doomsday arriving in theaters on December 18, Marvel Studios is approaching another defining moment. After years of uneven box-office results and declining audience enthusiasm, the studio has been rethinking its approach—scaling back its release schedule, reducing its Disney+ output, and reconsidering its future projects. Kevin Feige and Disney clearly recognize that something needs to change.