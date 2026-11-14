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Vikings and Rams Week 10 Roundup: Cousins, Allen, Evans Injury Updates
By AI-assisted,12 days ago
Vikings Add Cousins to a Four-Quarterback Room; Rams Injury List Thins Before Week 10. The Vikings have a quarterback problem that looks like a luxury, and the Rams spent their press conference sorting out who's healthy enough to face the Cardinals. Start with Minnesota, where the reporting says Kirk Cousins has joined a room that now holds four quarterbacks. The Vikings are in the four-quarterback club, for now, and the phrase for now carries most of the weight. Teams don't carry four quarterbacks because they're deep. They do it because the starter is uncertain or the backup plan is. My read is that Minnesota is buying insurance on the back end, and the cost is a roster spot that could have gone to a receiver or a pass rusher. The Week 10 starting question against Green Bay is the one I'd watch. If Cousins is in the building and still isn't the first name on the depth chart, the decision will say more about the current quarterback than about Cousins.