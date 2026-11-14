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Student Council discusses pedestrian safety at the University, trip to U.Va. Wise
12 days ago
Student Council met Tuesday for its weekly general body meeting. At the meeting, Ian Travis, chair of community concerns and fourth-year College student, presented on his experience going on a “campus safety walk” — an inspection with safety officers to observe hazards — with Timothy Longo, associate vice president for safety and security and chief of police. Student Council also heard several updates from Student Council leadership, including Michael Mitchell, Student Council president and fourth-year Commerce student.