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Review: Jacob Ming-Trent Dazzles in Harrowing ‘How Shakespeare Saved My Life’
8 days ago
The proof that Shakespeare saved Jacob Ming-Trent’s life is that he stands before you, howling at a harrowing past, daring the dark elements of life to “blow wind and crack your cheeks.” They did their worst, he faced them with words as his shield, and here he is before you, an award-winning actor who “struts and frets his hour (plus) upon the stage,” a study in the sheer will to survive.