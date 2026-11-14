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Box Elder County commissioners approve tentative 2027 budget, four zoning changes
By Aubrey Holdaway For The Leader,11 days ago
The Box Elder County Commission approved its tentative 2027 budget, adopted four zoning amendments and recognized longtime community volunteers during its Nov. 4 meeting. Commissioners also approved a fee waiver for an annual Christmas event, heard presentations from two 4-H teams preparing for national competitions and reviewed property tax appeals.