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Wine 11.22 Introduces x86 AVX Emulation On ARM64
12 days ago
Wine 11.22 is out today as the latest bi-weekly development release and inching quite closely toward the Wine 12.0 stable release preparations. Most notable with Wine 11.22 is adding Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) support in the x86 emulation path on Wine ARM64. For helping with modern Windows software assuming AVX support, it can now be emulated nicely with ARM64EC builds. This follows the initial NTDLL for AVX on ARM64EC and other changes around the XState handling.