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Contractors May Avoid a Shutdown, but Get More Scrutiny From New Congress
By Carten Cordell,9 days ago
Federal contractors could face increased congressional scrutiny in 2027 as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress, potentially bringing new investigations into government contracts and procurement practices, according to Professional Services Council (PSC) President Stephanie Kostro. Kostro pointed to the congressional investigations that followed the 2006 midterm elections, when Democrats...