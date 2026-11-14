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Draws and Fades: Back Sami Valimaki’s course fit for top finish in Texas Hill Country
11 days ago
Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices. The second round of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions was suspended due to darkness, with Trace Crowe (+350) still leading. However, Crowe has yet to finish his round, with two holes remaining. He’ll have to return early Saturday morning to finish before resting up for the third round.