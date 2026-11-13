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Long Beach State Baseball Signs Five Players for 2027 Class
By BVM Sportsdesk,,10 days ago
Long Beach State baseball has signed five players for 2027: pitchers George Hobbins, Damien Nolan and Griffin Tagliaferri, catcher Russell Ducharme, and outfielder Josh Vargas. The group brings a mix of junior-college, college and high school experience, with several signees carrying family ties to the Dirtbags. Long Beach State says the newcomers could contribute early as the team prepares to open its season in February at Blair Field.
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