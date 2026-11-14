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Wichita State Baseball Adds 8, Brings Local Flavor to 2027 Class
By BVM Sportsdesk,,11 days ago
Wichita State added eight players to its 2026-27 baseball recruiting class, including four Wichita natives. The group splits evenly between position players and pitchers, with five junior college transfers and three high school signees. Coach Brian Green highlighted local ties, left-handed power and four pitchers he believes can start and make an immediate impact.