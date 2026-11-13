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Baseball Announces 2027 Signing Class
By Via Oregon State University Athletics,,10 days ago
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball has signed 11 student-athletes for the 2027 class, Mitch Canham , the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach, announced Friday. The future of Oregon State Baseball is bright, and the 2027 signing class represents the next generation of Beaver greatness, Canham said. This group brings the talent, work ethic, competitiveness, and commitment to excellence that define the Oregon State tradition. These young student-athletes aren't just coming to Corvallis to play baseball - they're coming to compete, build a legacy, and carry the Beaver standard of excellence forward. 2027 Oregon State Baseball Signees See the .pdf...