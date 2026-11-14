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UIC Baseball Adds 10 Top Prospects to Fall 2027 Recruiting Class
By BVM Sportsdesk,,11 days ago
Coming off a Missouri Valley Conference title and an NCAA Tournament appearance, UIC baseball has added 10 high school recruits for fall 2027. The group spans Illinois, Wisconsin and North Dakota, with prospects across the infield, outfield, catching and pitching staff. UIC says the class combines immediate competition potential with the character and depth to sustain its championship push.