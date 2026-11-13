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Iowa Baseball Signs Eight for 2027-28, Including Seven Iowans
By BVM Sportsdesk,,11 days ago
Iowa baseball has signed eight players for the 2027-28 season, adding a class built around in-state talent and a mix of position players and pitchers. Seven recruits are from Iowa, and the group includes six high school players and two junior college transfers. Coach Rick Heller said the class addresses many departures from this season, with more signings possible later in the spring and summer.
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