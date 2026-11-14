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A status quo election: the California governor’s race
By Millana Shevchenko,11 days ago
On Nov. 3, 2026, California elected its new governor, Xavier Becerra, who won 65.6% of votes compared to Republican candidate Steve Hilton’s 34.4%. The office of governor for the state of California is one of the most politically powerful elected officials in the nation, leading the most populated state and taking charge of an over $300 billion budget.
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