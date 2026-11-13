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New B-105 Country Club Member Stephanie Veldkamp!
By bigdave,11 days ago
Stephanie is from Liberty Township and is currently getting her Bachelors and Masters Degrees at Miami University. She says she’s loved B-105 since she came down and got a tour of the studio from Jesse Tack! Her favorite B-105 memory is her Dad winning money on the “5 at 5:25”. For her induction song, Stephanie wanted to hear Thomas Rhett’s “Be There in a Minute”. Welcome to the B-105 Country Club, Stephanie Veldkamp!
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