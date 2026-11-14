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Colts' Jaylon Carlies: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff,12 days ago
Carlies (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Abby Halpin of the Colts' official site reports. Carlies exited the first half of the Colts' Week 9 loss to the Cowboys with a neck injury and did not return to the contest. The linebacker was unable to practice at all during Week 10 prep and has not progressed in his recovery. Austin Ajiake is set to be the backup middle linebacker to CJ Allen in Sunday's game against the Dolphins.