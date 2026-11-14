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Colts' Jerry Tillery: Not available for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,12 days ago
Tillery (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami, Abby Halpin of the Colts' official site reports. Tillery was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a calf injury before being sidelined for both Thursday and Friday. Tim Smith and Kevin Givens are in line for more rotational snaps on the defensive line in the absence of Tillery, whose next chance to play is Week 11 against the Texans on Thursday.