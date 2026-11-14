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Colts' Luke Rhodes: Ruled out due to hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff,12 days ago
Rhodes (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Abby Halpin of the Colts' official site reports. Rhodes was held out of practice all week due to a hamstring injury, and his next chance to play is Week 11 against the Texans on Thursday. The Colts will likely elevate Jacob Bobenmoyer from the practice squad to serve as the team's long snapper for Sunday's contest.