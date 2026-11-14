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Saints' Taliese Fuaga: Ruled out for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,12 days ago
Fuaga (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. Fuaga is dealing with a knee sprain that he sustained during Thursday's practice, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. However, head coach Kellen Moore indicated Friday that he doesn't expect Fuaga to be sidelined long term, as reported by Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio. Mason Murphy and Asim Richards are the top candidates to start at right tackle in Fuaga's absence.