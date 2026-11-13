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Rock Drill Manufacturer Closes-Pit Carburizing Furnaces Going to Commercial Heat Treater
4 days ago
A global manufacturer supplying rock drills around the world, for many years maintained a location in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada which went under the name “Boart Longyear Drilling Products Canada Ltd”. Earlier this year it was announced this facility would be closing with production moving to China. All of the equipment including the heat treat department went to auction this past summer and was removed by the end of August.