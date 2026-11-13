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Iterable Opens Its Platform to Claude, ChatGPT, and Cursor With a Hosted MCP Server
By News Desk,9 days ago
Iterable, the AI customer engagement platform, announced new capabilities that take marketing AI from an individual advantage to a team-wide one - including a new hosted MCP server, AI-assisted SDKs, an expanded Integrations Hub, and more. Building on the company’s Fall Product Launch, which connected customer context across the marketing...