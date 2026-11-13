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Form & Function Consulting Launches AI OS for Professional Services Firms
By News Desk,9 days ago
Form & Function Consulting, an AI-native strategic advisory firm, announces the expansion of its services with the launch of Form & Function Lever, an AI OS for services firms. Lever builds a context layer that gives these firms powerful tools for forecasting, capacity planning, pricing strategy, financial visibility, and complex scenario planning. That capability is paired with hands-on advisory services that help leaders replace reactive reporting and simple dashboards with insights for better decision-making.