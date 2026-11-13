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MarTech360 Weekly Roundup: Agency Leadership Moves and the Shift Towards Curated Programmatic Advertising
By News Desk,9 days ago
This week’s marketing industry updates highlight continued investment in agency leadership, enterprise revenue execution and media strategy. Appointments at Jellyfish and tmp add to the talent shaping client services, while Seismic and SAP strengthen senior leadership across revenue and corporate marketing. The featured article examines a broader shift in digital advertising: moving beyond volume-driven open-market buying towards curated inventory, stronger audience signals and greater supply-chain transparency.