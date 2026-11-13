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ActiveCampaign Lets Marketers Bring Google Ads, LinkedIn, Webflow, Airtable, and Any Tool They Use Into Active Intelligence
By News Desk,9 days ago
ActiveCampaign, a leading AI marketing platform, opened Active Intelligence to the tools marketers already run their business on. Prebuilt connectors for Asana, Calendly, Google Ads, JustCall, LinkedIn Ads, Stripe, Typeform, Webflow, and Wix are available now, and any other system that supports the MCP can connect as well. A specialty retailer, for example, could pull inventory levels from its own stock system and turn an overstocked product line into a targeted clearance campaign without leaving Active Intelligence.