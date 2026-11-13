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FunnelFuel Appoints Kelley Garrity as Account Director
By MarTech360 Bureau,9 days ago
FunnelFuel has appointed Kelley Garrity as Account Director, marking a new professional step for Garrity and an addition to the company's team. Garrity shared the appointment, announcing that she has started her new position at the B2B advertising technology company. The announcement confirms her move into the Account Director role, although further details about her responsibilities and previous professional experience were not included in the publicly accessible post.