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Napa's Trancas Street Panera Bread Shuts Down After 14 Years, Gift Cards Still Good
By Nina Singh-Hudson,11 days ago
Napa's Panera Bread at 1725 Trancas St., Suite B, will close permanently on November 25, 2026, ending a run that began when the bakery-cafe first opened its doors in 2012. The location sits next to Ulta Beauty in the Napa Crossing shopping center, and a store manager has confirmed the closure, though declined to provide further details.
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