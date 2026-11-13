undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Andrew Bird Brings 50 Musicians To CSO Debut For ‘Eggs’ 20th Anniversary
By Jo Marquez,11 days ago
Andrew Bird will finally take the stage with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra this Friday and Saturday, a long-awaited hometown debut built around the 20th anniversary of his breakthrough 2005 album, “The Mysterious Production of Eggs.” The concerts, set for Nov. 13-14 at 7:30 p.m. at Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., will feature the full album performed with orchestra followed by a suite of songs pulled from across his catalog, with tickets priced at $109.